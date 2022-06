SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Illinois Republicans nominated Kathy Salvi to run for US Senate in Tuesday’s primary election.

Kathy Salvi will challenge U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth in the Nov. 8 general election as her first six-year term ends.

34 of the 100 U.S. Senate seats will be up for grab in the 2022 general election.

