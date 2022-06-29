Heartland Votes
Hot and humid weather returns on Thursday

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Our comfortable conditions will hang around for one more night, but hotter and stickier weather arrives on Thursday. Tonight will be very comfortable again, thanks to lower dew points. Lows won’t be a cool as they were on Wednesday morning, but most areas will still drop into the upper 50s and lower/mid 60s. Thursday will bring higher dewpoints, meaning the sticky weather will take over. Highs will be in the lower 90s with feels like numbers in the mid 90s across most of the area. There is also a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely for Saturday and Sunday.

