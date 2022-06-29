Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to increase access to healthy food options in schools

House Bill 4813 says food service providers that participate in any of the USDA’s child...
House Bill 4813 says food service providers that participate in any of the USDA’s child nutrition programs are exempt from contract bidding requirements.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law enabling school districts to further partnerships with food providers that prioritize the health of students.

According to the governor’s office, House Bill 4813 says food service providers that participate in any of the USDA’s child nutrition programs are exempt from contract bidding requirements.

“Illinois students deserve healthy, sustainable food options at every turn,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Schools are a haven. They are where our state’s children spend most of their time outside of the home, and our schools provide reliable, consistent meals for students, day in and day out. With this legislation, Illinois’ schools will be able to serve nutritious food options without having to jump through unnecessary, bureaucratic hoops.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Pritzker established the Healthy Foods Access Program, expanding access to healthy foods in underserved areas.

“Improving access to healthy food options in school is essential in our commitment to ensure that our children have what they need to be well and supported as they grow and learn,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “In Illinois, we put children and education first, and we are doing that by providing students the healthy, nourishing, and equitable environments they need to develop to their full potential.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28...
Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
The unofficial results are in for the Illinois General Primary Election held on Tuesday, June 28.
ELECTION RESULTS: Illinois primary
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body
Jury delivers verdicts in case of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case

Latest News

Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating Independence Day.
Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022
A view of Lake George in Marion, Ky. on Monday, June 27.
Marion, Ky. has roughly a 10-day water supply, city leaders say
The kayaking class will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.
Current River State Parks host “Women Outdoors” kayaking class in July
The Illinois Department of Agriculture kicked of a $58.1 million investment into the historic...
$58.1M investment planned at historic Illinois State Fairgrounds