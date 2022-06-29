Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to increase access to healthy food options in schools

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law enabling school districts to further partnerships with food providers that prioritize the health of students.

According to the governor’s office, House Bill 4813 says food service providers that participate in any of the USDA’s child nutrition programs are exempt from contract bidding requirements.

“Illinois students deserve healthy, sustainable food options at every turn,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Schools are a haven. They are where our state’s children spend most of their time outside of the home, and our schools provide reliable, consistent meals for students, day in and day out. With this legislation, Illinois’ schools will be able to serve nutritious food options without having to jump through unnecessary, bureaucratic hoops.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Pritzker established the Healthy Foods Access Program, expanding access to healthy foods in underserved areas.

“Improving access to healthy food options in school is essential in our commitment to ensure that our children have what they need to be well and supported as they grow and learn,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “In Illinois, we put children and education first, and we are doing that by providing students the healthy, nourishing, and equitable environments they need to develop to their full potential.”

