Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Four people killed in fatal Amtrak crash identified

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday,...
Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the three passengers killed in Monday’s fatal train crash.

Highway Patrol officials stated the following three people died from the incident:

  • Rachelle Cook, 58-year-old from De Soto, Kansas
  • Kim Holsapple, 56-year-old from De Soto, Kansas
  • Binh Pham, 82-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri

A statement indicated Cook and Holsapple were pronounced dead at the scene, while Pham was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. She was pronounced dead later Monday.

The truck driver was also identified as 54-year-old Billy Barton II of Brookfield, Missouri.

The Highway Patrol stated Tuesday that about 150 people sustained some form of injury from the crash.

NTSB officials were expected to provide another update Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Sesser Police Department, the deaths of two 86-year-olds on Tuesday, June 28...
Deaths of two 86-year-olds in Sesser ruled murder/suicide
TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect
TBI: Manhunt ends after police in Kentucky kill Blue Alert suspect
The unofficial results are in for the Illinois General Primary Election held on Tuesday, June 28.
ELECTION RESULTS: Illinois primary
Savannah Leckie
An Ozark County mother, charged with murder, describes how she disposed of her child’s body
Jury delivers verdicts in case of doctor, Christian County lawmaker in federal fraud case

Latest News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday, June 29 to change Missouri election...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill requiring voter ID, repealing use of mail-in ballots
The city council approved 12 American Rescue Plan Act funding applications on Tuesday, June 28,...
Carbondale city council approves $2.1M in ARPA funding for recommended applicants
The Pilot House and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony...
Ribbon cutting scheduled for Pilot House’s new location
Gerald D. Stroud, 37, of Vergennes, was arrested for burglary to motor vehicle, obstructing...
Carbondale police: Man accused of breaking into vehicle found still inside
The Stable Moments program in Matthew, Mo. starts August 29 and will run until May 2023.
Southeast Mo. farm launches mentorship program for children in foster care