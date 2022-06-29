Florida pastor charged after masturbating on Starbucks patio, sheriff says
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A pastor in Florida is facing charges after police say he was caught masturbating on the patio of a Starbucks.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened May 9, but Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was just arrested and charged on Monday.
Upon investigation, detectives found that Muniz-Colon previously had similar charges from incidents that happened in the same area.
Muniz-Colon was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
He was charged with exposure of sexual organs.
The sheriff’s office said he is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online ministry classes.
