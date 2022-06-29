Heartland Votes
First Alert: Slightly warmer, but not too humid

First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 6/29
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KFVS) - One more day of comfortable, dry air before high humidity returns.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine today, with little to no clouds.

It will also be warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Humidity will start to make it feel muggy by Thursday and Friday.

Both days will be hot with afternoon highs in 90s and higher heat index values.

A few isolated showers and storms are also possible.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend continues to look unsettled with chances of scattered showers and storms.

