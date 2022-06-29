Dexter Police arrest man after high speed chase

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A man led the Dexter Police Department on a high speed chase with speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Police followed Richard Gabriel Shenoskey of Cedarville, Michigan down several roads before coming to a stop on Highway 51.

After Shenoskey came to a stop, he left the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Shenoskey has been charged with DWI as well as resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing.

He has been taken into custody.

The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

