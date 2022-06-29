Current River State Parks host “Women Outdoors” kayaking class in July

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Current River State Park is inviting women to participate in a kayaking class as part of the “Women Outdoors” series of classes for women taught by women, being held at Echo Bluff State Park and Current River State Park from April to September.

The kayaking class will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

According to a release, class participants will learn basic skills and get the chance to put them into practice during an interpretive nature tour around the lake.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own personal flotation device if possible and should meet at the upper lake.

All equipment will be provided. Participants must be 16 years old to attend. Registration is required.

Future classes include:

Aug. 11, “Wild” Spa Night: Current River State Park – meet at the lodge. Participants will learn to make foot and hand scrubs as well as rose water. Sweet treats will be served.

Sept. 8, Nature Journaling: Echo Bluff State Park – meet at the Bluff Top Pavilion. Participants will learn tips for nature journaling in the field and explore watercolor pencils and tonal paper. Bring your own journal if you have one.

Current River State Park is located at 11053 County Road 19D in Salem. Echo Bluff State Park is located at 35244 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, in southeast Missouri.

For information on these series of classes or to register, contact Connie at 573-751-1224 or connie.weber@dnr.mo.gov.

