Crews respond to small early morning house fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters were called to a report of a house fire on the 600 block of South Henderson Street early Wednesday morning, June 29.

Crews got the call just before 2:30 a.m. and when they arrived, light smoke could be seen coming from the home.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, there was a small fire in a bathroom, which was quickly put out.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters said there was light fire and smoke damage estimated at $6,500.

Crews were on the scene for approximately 1.5 hours.

