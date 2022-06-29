Heartland Votes
Charleston R-1 superintendent previews upcoming school year

Charleston R-I School District Superintendent Jeremy Siebert previews the 2022-2023 school year.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - School might be out for summer, but there is plenty activity at the Charleston R-1 School District.

Superintendent Jeremy Siebert said there are several construction projects taking place, such a new roof installed on the high school, HVAC upgrades and lighting upgrades.

Siebert also explained some grades will moving to new buildings.

“What was our 6th, 7th and 8th grade is going to be broke up in two different directions,” said Siebert. “The 7th and 8th grades will go to the high school building and the the 6th will be part of the elementary school. So, our 4th, 5th and 6th grades will be where our 6th, 7th and 8th grades were, so we are quite busy.”

Siebert said he is excited to start the new school year and is looking forward to a more normal year, post COVID-19.

