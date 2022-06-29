Heartland Votes
Carter County Courthouse on Missouri’s nominee consideration list for National Register of Historic Places

The Carter County Courthouse is located in Van Buren, Missouri.
The Carter County Courthouse is located in Van Buren, Missouri.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announced they will be considering nine nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.

The nominations will be considered during their meeting on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. in Jefferson City.

The Carter County Courthouse, in Van Buren, is the only Heartland nomination on the list the council is discussing at this time.

The following are the other eight nominations under consideration:

  • Joplin Broadway East Town Historic District in Joplin (Jasper County)
  • Boots Motor Court in Carthage (Jasper County)
  • Baden School in St. Louis (independent city)
  • One Bell Center in St. Louis (independent city)
  • Sancta Maria Historic District in St. Louis (St. Louis County)
  • DeLano School in Kansas City (Jackson County)
  • West Bottoms Historic District Boundary Increase (Railroad Related Commercial & Industrial Resources) in Kansas City (Jackson County)
  • Maryville Post Office in Maryville (Nodaway County)

The nominations agreed on by the council will be forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register, in Washington, D.C., for final approval.

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation is a compiled group of historians, architects, archaeologists and citizens appointed by the Governor.

The council works with the Department of Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Office, which administers the National Register of Historic Places program for Missouri.

