Carbondale police: Man accused of breaking into vehicle found still inside

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary on Tuesday, June 28.

Gerald D. Stroud, 37, of Vergennes, was arrested for burglary to motor vehicle, obstructing identification and possession of a hypodermic syringe/needle.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 300 block of west Walnut Street around 6:12 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress.

They say they found the suspect still inside the vehicle when they arrived, and he had property belonging to the owner of the vehicle on him.

The suspect initially gave a false name to officers, but later told them his true identity, Gerald Stroud.

After consulting with the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Stroud was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

