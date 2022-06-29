Heartland Votes
Carbondale to add five murals throughout the city

Leaders in Carbondale are looking to make their community more vibrant with murals.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -Leaders in Carbondale are wanting to make their downtown area more vibrant.

The city is adding five public murals downtown and the images will look very familiar.

Mural sights will include the Julia Building, Horstman’s Cleaners, Varsity Center for the Arts, The Wallace Building and SI Pawn.

The Southern Illinois Mural Project, is a program of Artspace 304 in collaboration with the City of Carbondale, SIUC, Artspace 304, local businesses and private donors.

A total of $50,000 will be invested in this project.

All of the murals will be celebrating part of Carbondale’s history.

  • A Warm Welcome to the City
  • City of Carbondale and SIU Themes: Bucky Fuller, Clock Tower, Saluki Dogs, Paw Prints, Paul Simon, Etc.
  • What puts Carbondale on the Map?
  • What makes Carbondale Famous?
  • Tribute to Carbondale’s Tradition in the Arts (performing, acting, music, etc.)
  • Carbondale Attractions
  • A Day in Carbondale
  • Carbondale Now and Then
  • Inclusion and Community
  • A Sense of Fun and Whimsy

The city of Carbondale’s economic development director says their goal is to embrace the city’s art scene.

“Our surrounding communities have a great job, there’s some beautiful art on the walls. And really again, it’s a testament to the creative community in southern Illinois, just not just Carbondale. But we, the council has really been interested for a long time of having more art downtown, public art. And so we are just trying to make this happen,” said Steven Mitchell, City of Carbondale’s Economic Development Director.

The public got the chance to vote on each mural, that voting ran from June 16 to 28.

The city will announce the winners in a few weeks. The artwork is expected to be completed by September of this year.

For more information on this project, you can find that on the Artspace 304 website.

