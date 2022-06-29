Bull rider with Three Rivers College wins National Championship

(KFVS) - The winner of the Bull Riding National Championship was a Heartland native this year.

The 2021-2022 rodeo season wrapped up with Three Rivers College’s Casey Roberts as the winner during the National Finals at Casper, Wyo.

“We were the only team to not have six people,” Three Rivers coach Chad Phipps said.”That is pretty unheard of and that got a lot of coaches’ attention.”

Roberts’ teammates also made noteworthy placements, with Cole Skender finishing third in bull riding and Kolby Krieger finishing 30th in tie-down roping.

Meanwhile, Roberts was drafted to the Oklahoma Freedom PBR team.

He may return to Three Rivers for a degree in agriculture.

