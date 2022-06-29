Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bull rider with Three Rivers College wins National Championship

Casey Roberts competes in bull riding at Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston. (Three Rivers...
Casey Roberts competes in bull riding at Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston. (Three Rivers College)(Three Rivers College)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The winner of the Bull Riding National Championship was a Heartland native this year.

The 2021-2022 rodeo season wrapped up with Three Rivers College’s Casey Roberts as the winner during the National Finals at Casper, Wyo.

“We were the only team to not have six people,” Three Rivers coach Chad Phipps said.”That is pretty unheard of and that got a lot of coaches’ attention.”

Roberts’ teammates also made noteworthy placements, with Cole Skender finishing third in bull riding and Kolby Krieger finishing 30th in tie-down roping.

Meanwhile, Roberts was drafted to the Oklahoma Freedom PBR team.

He may return to Three Rivers for a degree in agriculture.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile moved to Cardinals roster
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
Terrell Burnam, 20, was arrested on charges of one count of home invasion and one count of...
Reported home invasion turns into officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

The National Guard has changed the bulk water haul loading point to the Tradewater River...
New water haul routes and distribution schedule announced in Marion water emergency
A man led the Dexter Police Department on a high speed chase with speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Dexter Police arrest man after high speed chase
VFW remembers and honors member who passed away
VFW remembers and honors member who passed away
VFW remembers woman who served more than 70 years with organization
VFW remembers woman who served more than 70 years with organization