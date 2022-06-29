AG Raoul unveils new program helping law enforcement track down guns used in crimes

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly announced a new online platform that would assist law enforcement agencies in identifying the sources of illegal guns.

The attorney general announced the new platform, Crime Gun Connect, at a press conference this morning in Chicago.

“Crime Gun Connect will allow law enforcement agencies around Illinois to access critical crime-gun trace records more efficiently than ever before, giving them a new tool in their fight against gun violence,” Raoul said. “This new platform will digitize gun tracing records that today must be requested on paper, slowing investigations and hampering efforts to bring justice to victims. I would like to thank Everytown for their work in the development of this critical state-of-the-art resource.”

According to the AG’s office, Crime Gun Connect was developed in collaboration with the Illinois State Police and Everytown for Gun Safety and will provide law enforcement agencies with more information on leads in gun crime investigations.

With federal law preventing crime-gun records from being digitized, records that are essential to criminal investigations are still stored in paper form, leaving law enforcement to request tracing data that must be found by sorting through paper records.

“To solve crimes committed using firearms, we are turning more and more towards technology and increasing information sharing opportunities to help expand the reach and coordination of law enforcement agencies and the justice system,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP created a portal that has grown over the years into a one-stop-shop where law enforcement can get intelligence for crime-gun related enforcement, and now includes the Crime Gun Connect tool.”

AG Raoul says the searchable, digital database contains over 100,000 crime gun trace records, some dating back to 2009, from approximately 200 Illinois law enforcement agencies.

The platform is available to law enforcement agencies across Illinois that are enrolled in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) eTrace system and have opted in to collective data sharing through eTrace.

