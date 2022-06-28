Heartland Votes
Terrific Tuesday!

Clouds AM/Sun PM
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.(Source: cNews/Gabriel)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Added cloud cover starting off the morning with peaks of sunshine and mild temperatures ranging in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will gradually decrease from northwest to southeast through the day. This will keep slightly cooler temps around during the first half of the day until added sunshine will warm areas into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. Low dew points will indicate a comfortable day outside again.

Near the end of the week, southerly winds return and bring the humidity and warmer temperatures with it. The 90s will be back with increasing chances of showers and storms by the weekend. Heat index values outside of storms could be in the upper 90s!

-Lisa

