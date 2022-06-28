TBI issues Blue Alert for attempted murder suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Blue Alert for a man that is suspected of shooting a Tennessee police officer.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Samuel Q. Edwards; he is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, with brown eyes and weighing 160 pounds. Police said that Edwards may be driving a white Chevy Silverado with a missing front grill with a license plate of 88FW55.

Edwards is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest after a Hendersonville Police officer was shot on Monday night while making a traffic stop.

The officer has non-critical injuries and is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police said.

Samuel Edwards is considered armed and dangerous, if you see Edwards or this white Silverado with a missing grille, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

