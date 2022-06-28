Southeast Board of Regents extends President Vargas’ contract

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents voted on Tuesday, June 28 to extend Dr. Carlos Vargas’ contract as president of the university.

According to the Board, the new three-year contract goes into effect July 1, 2022 and runs through June 30, 2025.

The contract includes a salary increase for Dr. Vargas. The Board said the increase is equivalent to what they approved for all University employees at its June 24 meeting.

In a released statement, Board of Governors President Ed Gargas said, “Dr. Vargas has demonstrated a strong commitment to the University and has helped lead the University through many difficult situations in recent years. University President Vargas has the support of the Board, and we are grateful for all he has done and will continue to do.”

Gargas cited several accomplishments, reflected by the Board’s and Vargas’ leadership, taken into consideration in offering the new contract.

The following are a few of the accomplishments Gargas referred to:

Establishing a new Office of Economic and Workforce Development to strengthen partnerships, increase community engagement and expand workforce education and training opportunities.

Launching new academic programs such as the Bachelor of Science in professional pilot that exceeded first year enrollment projections.

Creating a new focused, deliberate, and concise Strategic Action Plan that focuses on educating students to succeed and make positive impacts in their communities; stabilizing Southeast’s enrollment and graduating a diverse community or learners; and enhancing stewardship of Southeast’s resources.

Fostering an environment of success within Redhawks Athletics with women’s volleyball competing in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, women’s tennis competing in its first-ever NCAA Tournament; men’s baseball making the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row; Mr. Logan Blomquist capturing the 2022 NCAA Hammer Throw National Championship and becoming the University’s first-ever NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships title; and Mr. Brady Barke, Director of Athletics, being named a recipient of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics AD of the Year Award.

Vargas joined Southeast Missouri State as its 18th president on July 1, 2015.

