Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department receives support after fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After losing their only fire engine and all its equipment to a fire.

Local fire departments are lending a helping hand to the Pulaski Illinois Volunteer Fire Department.

“It basically burnt it down to just the frame,” said Pulaski Fire Chief Bryan Cravens.

Pulaski Fire Chief Bryan Cravens is talking about the fire that destroyed this fire truck and equipment.

“It’s rather unnerving I mean we do have this tank her that’s behind me that kind also pump, and it can fight a fire too,” Cravens said.

Cravens tells me they lost a lot of their equipment in the fire.

“Right now, we need boots, gloves, I’m supposed to pick up helmets tonight from Herrin fire department and I have some that are coming from Herst fire department,” said Cravens.

Surrounding fire departments including Olmstead rushed to lend a helping hand in a time of need.

“Everybody’s volunteer around here we run on a very limited basis of money and if we’ve got extra gear and I know if it happened to us every department would step in and help us out,” said Olmsted Fire Chief Neil Giltner.

Neil Giltner Olmsted Fire Chief says he made sure to donate the equipment he had.

“We donated right now to them a couple sets of bunker gear I think a few sets of boots anything else they need and were able to give it to them we will absolutely do it,” Giltner said.

Cravens says he’s grateful for the support and donations of fire stations in the area.

“It really really reinforces the brotherhood that being a firefighter is to let you know that everyone around here’s got your back when stuff like this happens everybody stepping in and offering what they can as far as St louis I’ve had people contacting me I’ve had places out of Chicago and it’s just amazing that a little town like Pulaski can get that much support,” said Cravens.

