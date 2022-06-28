Heartland Votes
Public invited to comment on U.S. Forest Service restoration project in southeast Missouri

According to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service, the plan involves Iron, Reynolds, Washington and St Francois Counties, which are part of the larger Southeast Missouri Lead Mining District.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The U.S. Forest Service is asking the public to review a plan to restore resources injured by lead mining in southeast Missouri.

The plan can be viewed here beginning on Tuesday, June 28.

According to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service, the plan involves Iron, Reynolds, Washington and St Francois Counties, which are part of the larger Southeast Missouri Lead Mining District.

This project would add resources and staff to the feral hog elimination program in southeast Missouri.

The feral hogs damage sensitive watersheds and native plant habitats because of their rooting and wallowing.

The Forest Service considers public participation an “important part of the Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration process.”

Public comments will be accepted through July 28, 2022 and can be emailed to john.lacoste@usda.gov.

You can also call (573) 341-7479.

The mailing address is:

John LaCoste

U.S. Forest Service

401 Fairgrounds Rd.

Rolla, MO 65401

