Police investigating burglary at laundry mat

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a burglary report at Bootheel Bubbles Laundry.

According to police, the owner of the laundry mat told officers that someone broke into his business, got into his office and machines.

The owner reported the break-in on Monday, June 27.

No other details or suspect information is available at this time.

Police said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

