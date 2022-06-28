Paducah man accused of stealing items from vehicle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing items from a vehicle less than a week after he was arrested for the same offense.

Andre Morris, 35, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking (contents from vehicle), receiving stolen property and criminal littering.

According to Paducah police, they were called Monday, June 27 by a woman who said a man had stolen her purse and other items from her car while it was parked in the 1200 block of Broadway.

The woman told police her sister’s cell phone was in her purse, and she found the man by using a location app on her sister’s phone.

Police say the woman told them she find the man, identified as Morris, at a fast food restaurant on Broadway and confronted him. She said he ran away, throwing various items as he ran.

According to police, the woman’s purse and wallet were found.

When Morris was arrested, officers say he had an iPod on him that he couldn’t identify.

Morris was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to police, he was arrested on similar charges the week before after he allegedly entered several cars at businesses in the 900 and 1000 blocks of Monroe Street and the 800 block of Broadway.

Anyone who is missing an iPod from their vehicle, or whose vehicle was entered in the area around Broadway and Monroe Street, 8th Street and 13th Street, is urged to call Paducah police at 270-444-8550.

