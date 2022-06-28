Heartland Votes
NTSB investigators at train derailment site Tuesday morning

By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mendon, Mo. (KCTV) - The investigation continues Tuesday morning into the Amtrak train derailment that left at least three people dead and dozens more injured in Mendon, MO.

The 14-member go-team of National Transportation Safety Board investigators is set to arrive on-site Tuesday morning as they look at evidence and work out exactly what went wrong.

A train bound to Chicago from Los Angeles hit a dump truck at a railroad crossing just southwest of the small town in Chariton County on Monday afternoon. There are no flashing lights or railway arms at the crossing.

State records show the site of the derailment was part of a statewide report for safety improvements. The $400,000 plan called for installation lights, gates and roadway improvements. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crossing was uncontrolled.

The improvement plan from the Missouri Department of Transportation was released in February. No actual timeline was given for improvements.

A local farmer warned the railroad and authorities about the dangers of the crossing just two weeks ago, posting a video on Facebook of a train going through the uncontrolled crossing at high speeds. See that story and hear directly from that farmer here.

KCTV5 will continue to bring you the latest on the train derailment, its aftermath and the federal investigation into the crash.

