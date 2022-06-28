Nearly $8M in tobacco settlement funds to promote early childhood education in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly $8 million of Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement funds in Kentucky will be used for early childhood education.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on what purpose the settlement money would serve on Tuesday, June 28.

In a released statement, the governor’s office said the funding is in addition to the $1.4 million the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood receives yearly from the settlement.

The governor said the new funds will be used for developmental screeners for parents of children from birth to 3 years old.

The screener is described as a short questionnaire to be completed by parents to see if their child is meeting developmental and social-emotional milestones. This will help identify any delays a young child might have before they start school.

The Ages & Stages Questionnaires® can be found at pediatric doctor’s offices, preschools, health departments, state programs and local agencies.

“Children and parents need to be connected to preventive services along with the birth-to-5 pathway well before kindergarten,” said the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Director Amy Neal. “We need to reach all children, as early as possible to make a significant positive impact on their development. Over the next three years, we are going to work with partners throughout the commonwealth to expand the use of screeners so we can get children on track early.”

Parents who would like more information on having their child screened can contact the Early Childhood Regional Collaborative in their area through email by clicking here.

