Missouri Chamber, Gov. Parson to reveal new partnership on fighting crime

Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to announce a new public safety partnership on Tuesday, June 28.
Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to announce a new public safety partnership on Tuesday, June 28.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to announce a new public safety partnership on Tuesday, June 28.

The announcement revealing the Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri plan will take place in St. Louis at 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten, business leaders and those involved in second-chance employment programs will join the governor and chamber leaders at the event.

According to the Missouri Chamber, the new program brings the business community, state lawmakers and the governor’s office together to come up with new initiatives and policies to reduce crime.

The Missouri Chamber says a new poll they conducted shows 71 percent of Missouri business leaders surveyed believe crime is impacting the state’s economy.

The poll went on to show 79 percent feel the Missouri Chamber should help address crime in the state.

The chamber used other data from the poll to come up with recommendations for the Safer Missouri, Stronger Missouri plan, which are as follows:

  • Deploy evidence-based and hot spot approaches to crime reduction
  • Increase and protect tools to support policing
  • Address substance misuse and mental health
  • Reduce recidivism among those on probation or parole
  • Improve training and employment opportunities for incarcerated individuals
  • Increase public safety staffing
  • Improve public perception of law enforcement
  • Increase prosecutorial consistency and transparency

To learn more about the recommendations and the data the Missouri Chamber gathered, click here.

