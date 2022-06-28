Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning

Memorial candle grx
Memorial candle grx(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (AP) — Mary Mara, whose acting career spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

She appeared on television shows including “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER.”

The New York State Police said Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual” who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie “The Preppie Murder.” The New York native worked regularly ever since, in a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.

She acted in movies including ”Mr. Saturday Night” with Billy Crystal and “Prom Night.” Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called “Break Even.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
AP source: At least 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
LIVE: Officials provide update on 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer
Facebook and Instagram began removing some of these posts, just as millions across the U.S....
Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills