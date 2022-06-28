Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is preparing to take a closer look at last month’s fatal shooting rampage in Uvalde, Texas.

According to a Justice Department spokesperson, the “critical incident review team” will start its first on-site visit to Robb Elementary School this week.

Officials will conduct interviews, investigate documents and collect other relevant information.

They said the goal is to create a full understanding of what led to the May 24 incident that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers as police officers waited for more than an hour to enter the classroom.

The Justice Department performed similar reviews after the 2015 shooting in San Bernardino and the Pulse nightclub the following year.

The Texas Public Safety Director says there's "compelling evidence" that the law enforcement response to the massacre was a failure. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile moved to Cardinals roster
Terrell Burnam, 20, was arrested on charges of one count of home invasion and one count of...
Reported home invasion turns into officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
John Hinckley Jr. was recently freed from all restrictions.
Hinckley says he’s sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan and others
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell awaits sentence in Epstein sex abuse case
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
Fire kills 51 after apparent riot attempt at Colombia prison
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland