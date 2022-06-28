Heating back up...

Heartland Votes
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 6/28.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Another gorgeous night expected across the Heartland, soak it up because this will be the coolest night by far this week! Lows tonight under clear skies will fall into the mid 50s across most of the area. Under sunshine on Wednesday, temperatures will warm quickly. It still won’t be too humid, but highs will be close to 90 by the afternoon. It gets stickier by Thursday and Friday and highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s. There will be a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms too. Better rain and thunderstorm chances will arrive over the holiday weekend.

