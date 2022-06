PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 7 for the new fire station.

The ceremony will be at the site of the new station on Rand Street at 9 a.m.

The city administrator, fire department and mayor will speak.

In the case of rain, the groundbreaking will be moved to July 14 at 9 a.m.

