Heartland Votes
Fourth person dies in Amtrak train crash near Mendon, about 150 injured: Highway Patrol

An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP)(Jill Toyoshiba | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement reported Tuesday afternoon a fourth person has died in connection with a devastating train crash near Mendon, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated that three passengers from the Amtrak train have died following the collision with a dump truck at a public grade crossing.

State troopers stated about 150 people were taken to hospitals ranging from “minor to serious in nature.”

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived in Chariton County on Tuesday and have scheduled a press conference for some time Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Passengers helped each other climb out of train cars following deadly derailment near Mendon

Two Boy Scout troops from Wisconsin played a major role in the rescue of passengers, jumping into action, breaking windows, helping people off the train. They also attempted to save the life of the dump truck driver, who died.

State records show the site of the derailment was part of a statewide report for safety improvements. The $400,000 plan called for the installation of lights, gates and roadway improvements. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crossing was uncontrolled.

Stay with KCTV5 for the latest on this developing story.

