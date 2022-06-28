Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Another beautiful, mild summer day

A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today will be another nearly perfect summer day in the Heartland.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, allowing for plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

As clouds clear, afternoon temps will reach the low to mid 80s.

Low dew points will once again keep humidity low and very pleasant.

Near the end of the week, southerly winds will bring higher humidity and warmer temperatures in the 90s.

The holiday weekend and the Fourth of July look unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Heat index values outside of storms could be in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile moved to Cardinals roster
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Terrell Burnam, 20, was arrested on charges of one count of home invasion and one count of...
Reported home invasion turns into officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon

Latest News

A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Terrific Tuesday!
A beautiful snapshot of Whitewater River on a summer day.
First Alert: Lows to dip into 50s tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A slow and steady warm up expected this week
A sunny day in Caruthersville, Mo.
Marvelous Monday!