First Alert: Another beautiful, mild summer day

(KFVS) - Today will be another nearly perfect summer day in the Heartland.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, allowing for plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

As clouds clear, afternoon temps will reach the low to mid 80s.

Low dew points will once again keep humidity low and very pleasant.

Near the end of the week, southerly winds will bring higher humidity and warmer temperatures in the 90s.

The holiday weekend and the Fourth of July look unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Heat index values outside of storms could be in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.