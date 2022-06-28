Downtown Cape Girardeau businesses receive grant money to improve appearance, curb appeal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several downtown businesses received grant money to help improve their appearance and cub appeal.

A total of 10 properties and businesses were awarded.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, the 2022 Facade Improvement Grant awardees include:

19 N. Main Street

Cape Family Medical Clinic at 24 N. Sprigg Street

Eden Spa & Salon at 151 S. Spanish Street

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill at 17 N. Main Street

The Forge at 509 Morgan Oak Street

Mississippi Mutts at 609 Broadway

Spectrum Record Lounge at 113 Broadway

Tabor Commercial Real Estate at 126 N. Main

The Corner Grocery Store at 439 Broadway

Yoga East Healing Arts Studio at 835 Broadway, Suite 100

Old Town Cape and its Design Committee created the grant to “improve the appearance and curb appeal of commercial buildings in downtown Cape Girardeau, stimulate the economic performance of downtown businesses, attract new investment and inspire community pride.”

The grant was open to any business or property owner within the Old Town Cape district.

Old Town Cape offered matching funds of up to $1,500. A total of $9,000 was allocated for the grant.

“The Façade Improvement Grant is tangible way that Old Town Cape supports small businesses and beautifies Downtown Cape Girardeau. The Design Committee did a wonderful job of allocating as much funding to as many businesses as possible. Their decisions will have a lasting effect on the health of our downtown,” Assistant Director and staff liaison to the Design Committee Andrea Hamm said.

According to Old Town Cape, grant projects must be public facing and must have all required permits and approvals through the city before work may begin. Approved projects range from new awnings and new signage to new lighting and new paint.

Work must be finished by the business or property owner by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.