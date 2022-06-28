Heartland Votes
Death investigation underway in Sesser after death of two 80-year-olds

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased female and identified her as...
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased female and identified her as 86-year-old Phyllis Miller.(Arizona's Family)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SESSER, Ill. (KFVS) - The Sesser Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene unit were called to 806 S Locust street in Sesser on Tuesday.

They’re conducting a death investigation in reference to a dropped call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased female and identified her as 86-year-old Phyllis Miller.

Her husband, 87-year-old James Miller, appeared to be suffering a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

He was flown to a St. Louis hospital but died from his injuries.

