Crews respond to single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

It happened at East Rodney and North Kingshighway.
It happened at East Rodney and North Kingshighway.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, June 28.

It happened at East Rodney and North Kingshighway.

Crews responded to a crash on E. Rodney and N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon, June 28.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were able to pull the truck out of the drainage ditch.

