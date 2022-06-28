Crews respond to single-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, June 28.

It happened at East Rodney and North Kingshighway.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were able to pull the truck out of the drainage ditch.

