Heartland Votes
Charleston's Naile pitches scoreless inning for Cardinals in MLB debut

The Cardinals called up Naile and rookie outfielder Conner Capel earlier in the day from...
The Cardinals called up Naile and rookie outfielder Conner Capel earlier in the day from Triple-A Memphis.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston native James Naile pitched a scoreless 8th inning in relief in his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals Monday night in a 9-0 win over the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals called up Naile and rookie outfielder Conner Capel earlier in the day from Triple-A Memphis.

Both made their debuts, with Naile throwing a scoreless inning and Capel coming in to play left field as a defensive replacement in the 9th inning.

Juan Yepez had his first career multi-homer game and Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings in the shut out victory.

Charleston, Mo. native James Naile will wear uniform no. 68.
Charleston, Mo. native James Naile moved to Cardinals roster

