Charleston’s Naile pitches scoreless inning for Cardinals in MLB debut

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Charleston native James Naile pitched a scoreless 8th inning in relief in his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals Monday night in a 9-0 win over the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals called up Naile and rookie outfielder Conner Capel earlier in the day from Triple-A Memphis.

Both made their debuts, with Naile throwing a scoreless inning and Capel coming in to play left field as a defensive replacement in the 9th inning.

Juan Yepez had his first career multi-homer game and Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings in the shut out victory.

