Cape Girardeau Fire Department trains on burning building

The burn was on the 2200 block of Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau.
The burn was on the 2200 block of Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau.(Cape Girardeau Fire Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A house set to be demolished on Good Hope Street was used in a live burn training event Tuesday.

The burn was on the 2200 block of Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau.

In a statement on Facebook, the Cape Girardeau Fire Deparment said they “really appreciate these rare opportunities as they provide us excellent, realistic training.”

