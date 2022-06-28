Cape Girardeau Fire Department trains on burning building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A house set to be demolished on Good Hope Street was used in a live burn training event Tuesday.

The burn was on the 2200 block of Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau.

In a statement on Facebook, the Cape Girardeau Fire Deparment said they “really appreciate these rare opportunities as they provide us excellent, realistic training.”

