Cape Girardeau Fire Department trains on burning building
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A house set to be demolished on Good Hope Street was used in a live burn training event Tuesday.
The burn was on the 2200 block of Good Hope Street in Cape Girardeau.
In a statement on Facebook, the Cape Girardeau Fire Deparment said they “really appreciate these rare opportunities as they provide us excellent, realistic training.”
