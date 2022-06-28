Cape Girardeau community mourns loss of National VFW icon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - VFWs across the nation are remembering a Cape Girardeau woman who served more than 70 years with the organization.

Glenneta Vogelsang passed away on Sunday at the age of 93. She was an integral part of the VFW Auxiliary as a leader with the Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838 and the VFW Auxiliary National President from 1984 to 1985.

Vogelsang joined the VFW in Cape in 1952 and was the second life member with the organization.

“She was just a wonderful, wonderful lady,” VFW Auxiliary Past State President Sheila Allen said. “I became a member in 2002, so I’ve known her since that time. It was hard even though in a way we were expecting it, it’s still very, very hard.”

We talked with VFW members who said they will remember and honor her.

“This auxiliary would not be the largest it is in the state and as active as we’ve been had it not been for Glenneta and her mentorship and her push and her drive to do more for veterans in the community,” VFW Auxiliary Past State President Debbie Colyott said.

“Everybody that knew Glenneta, loved her. You could go to her with any question at any time that you might have,” Allen said. “And, she really catered a lot to the brand new members coming in and I think that was one of the most wonderful gifts that she could give.”

Colyott and Allen both said there were many great stories with Vogelsang that will be shared with others for many years to come.

“Oh, we have lots of great stories of all the great things she’s done for the area and things that people don’t even realize she was the one in the background pushing for those things to be done and got them started and pushed off. Lots and lots of stories to tell,” Colyott said.

“Most of the times it was me, Glenneta and Debbie traveling to conventions and what not together,” Allen said. “We’ve roomed together for quite some time. There was so many funny stories that we can tell.”

Vogelsang overcame much in her life including multiple run ins with cancer that she beat as well.

“She was actually orphaned,” Colyott said. “She lost her mother at a very young age and raised by her father and step-father and her sister. She’s had quite the life losing her mother at a young age, being in a house fire, suffering through that, and breast cancer. She was a huge proponent for our cancer research program.”

Pictures of Vogelsang hang in the hallway inside the VFW Post 3838 building.

“She was like a mother,” Colyott said. “She will be missed very much.”

Colyott said the funeral arrangements are pending.

