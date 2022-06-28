Apply online for Mo. Dept. of Conservation managed deer hunts starting July 1

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Deer hunters can apply online to participate in more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout Missouri this fall and winter.

From July 1-31, deer hunters can apply on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website: mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

According to MDC, hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing.

Draw results will be available August 15 through January 15.

If you are drawn, the department said you will receive area maps and other hunt information by email, or mail if an email address is not found on your account.

The department offers managed deer hunts for archery, muzzleloading, crossbow and modern firearms from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges and other public areas.

Some managed hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.