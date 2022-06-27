U.S. Congressman Bost returns to southern Ill. to discuss local, national topics

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Congressman Mike Bost represents much of southern Illinois and is running unopposed in November.

He is back in the district, where we talked to him about several issues. Including Friday’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion.

Just days following the U.S. Supreme decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Republican Congressman Mike Bost is back in his southern Illinois district, defending the court’s 6-3 ruling to allow states to decide on abortion laws.

“Our main issue has been this issue, look I have always said that the constitution is not, does not say anything about abortion,” said Bost

For the past 49 years, women’s abortion rights were federally protected. But the much more conservative court now says those previous decisions were wrong.

Bost who is pro-life supports this latest ruling.

“The only thing it does say is that the 10th amendment of the constitution, it says the states have the rights. So therefore I believe that this call was true,” said Bost.

On the issue of Ukraine, Congressman Bost said he supports the $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, in its fight against Russia.

“I believe it was very important, that we send help to Ukraine where we can. Ukraine has continued to fight. I believe Ukraine has shown us a couple things, one the fear we had of Russian military, except for the nuclear option, has subsided. They’ve proven that they’re not that great force that we had always thought they were,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bost has received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Bost has no challenger in the primary or November’s general election.

When asked about the committee hearings looking into the January 6th insurrection, Bost had this to say.

“The January 6th hearing are farce and here’s why. One, we have federal agencies doing investigation. I want to be very very clear on what I say here. No one should do damage to property or hurt someone under their first amendment rights, that’s not what your right is. The right is to express yourself in free speech. Whether it’s protest or you can raise your voice, you can do all of that. You can’t destroy property and you can’t break into some place and you cannot hurt someone,” he said.

Bost said those who did participate, should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, And we should find out everything that did happen.

For now the congressman said he’s focusing on issues affecting Illinois’ 12th congressional district.

“It’s gas prices and inflation. Gas prices and inflation. Just like they used to do about the first George Bush, its economy, well, they finish it with its economy. But it is the economy,” said Bost.

Bost’s 12th Congressional District runs from Madison County down to Alexander County and includes Mt. Vernon, Marion, Carbondale and Cairo.

