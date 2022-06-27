Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tornado victims urged to stay in touch with FEMA

Homeowners and renters recovering from the December 10 and December 11 tornadoes are urged keep...
Homeowners and renters recovering from the December 10 and December 11 tornadoes are urged keep in touch with FEMA, especially if any of their contact information has changed.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Homeowners and renters recovering from the December 10 and December 11 tornadoes are urged keep in touch with FEMA, especially if any of their contact information has changed.

Survivors are asked to let FEMA know if they have a new address, phone number, settled insurance claim or need more help with essential needs.

FEMA says updated information is needed to help them keep in contact in a timely manner. Outdated contact information could cause delays in assistance.

The following is how applicants can stay in touch with FEMA:

  • Create an online account at DisasterAssistance.gov. If you already have one, you can log in and update your status or upload your documents. Be sure to keep keep the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.
  • You can fax FEMA at 800-827-8112 and provide a copy of your insurance settlement and your appeal letter. You may also submit documents to this address:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

  • Be sure to keep keep the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.

For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

Latest News

Barkley Regional Airport searching for artists
Barkley Regional Airport searching for artists
Supply chain issues and climbing prices are affecting the availability of almost everything....
Heartland firework business is keeping up with supply chain issues
Heartland firework business is keeping up with supply chain issues
Heartland firework business is keeping up with supply chain issues
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion