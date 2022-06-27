Tornado victims urged to stay in touch with FEMA

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Homeowners and renters recovering from the December 10 and December 11 tornadoes are urged keep in touch with FEMA, especially if any of their contact information has changed.

Survivors are asked to let FEMA know if they have a new address, phone number, settled insurance claim or need more help with essential needs.

FEMA says updated information is needed to help them keep in contact in a timely manner. Outdated contact information could cause delays in assistance.

The following is how applicants can stay in touch with FEMA:

Create an online account at DisasterAssistance.gov . If you already have one, you can log in and update your status or upload your documents. Be sure to keep keep the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

You can fax FEMA at 800-827-8112 and provide a copy of your insurance settlement and your appeal letter. You may also submit documents to this address:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Be sure to keep keep the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.

For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.