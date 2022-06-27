Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says

According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and second in Georgia.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson, James Giles and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A 3-year-old was found dead inside the back of an SUV parked outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Georgia Sunday night.

According to the coroner’s office, the boy died from asphyxiation from being left in a hot vehicle.

“Just be aware. Just be aware. If you’re an adult, be responsible,” Coroner Buddy Bryan told WTVM. “The children are innocent. They can’t help themselves, and when you have a child that puts the responsibility on you.”

Bryan said the child’s grandmother realized he was missing around 8 p.m. The toddler, his grandmother and several other kids had been out and about all day and made several stops.

The family returned home around 5:30 p.m., but the toddler never got out of the SUV.

When the grandmother realized she had not seen the boy, she called the child’s uncle who was using the vehicle to make an ice cream run.

WTVM says that’s when the uncle found the 3-year-old in the third-row seat of a Nissan SUV parked in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Police say it is unclear if anyone will face charges for the boy’s death.

According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and the second in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries
A CEO killed was the first homicide in Fairfax City, Virginia, since July 2008.
CEO's killing marks city's first homicide since 2008
At least 11 people are dead and another 58 wounded in a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall in...
Ukraine: 11 dead, 58 wounded in mall airstrike
FILE: The EMW Surgical Center is located on West Market Street in Louisville.
ACLU, Planned Parenthood file lawsuit challenging abortion bans in Ky. court
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights