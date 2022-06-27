Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayonnaise, store owner says

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – One Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant told WGCL that a customer got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on their sandwich. An argument escalated, and the customer shot two employees, the owner said.

One worker did not survive. Police did not clarify the second worker’s injuries.

Police are still investigating and did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

Latest News

From left, Sapphira and Malik Holmberg are missing. An Amber Alert has been issued for them in...
Amber Alert issued for 2 young children missing in Idaho, believed in danger
A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
Mystery rocket crashes into moon leaving double crater
The three different areas that will feature the commissioned artwork are the Feature Wall and...
Barkley Regional Airport looking for artists to work on new, incoming terminal
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Griner appears in Russian court