A slow and steady warm up expected this week

Tonight will be a very pleasant night for summer! Lows tonight will dip into the mid to upper 50s by daybreak on Tuesday! Soak it up! Tuesday will bring a day similar to what we saw on Monday. With that said, expected very nice temperatures in the mid 80s and lower dewpoints, meaning it won’t be too sticky. There will be more cloud coverage throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. By Thursday and Friday, highs will climb back into the mid 90s, with feels like numbers close to 100 degrees. The holiday weekend and the 4th of July look unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.