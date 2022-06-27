Heartland Votes
Semi trucks, vehicles pulling trailers temporarily excluded from Dorena-Hickman Ferry

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily excluding semi trucks and vehicles pulling trailers until further notice.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily excluding semi trucks and vehicles pulling trailers until further notice.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, low water on the Mississippi River created an issue with the angle of the ferry landing ramp in Hickman Harbor and at the Missouri landing.

They say semi trucks and vehicles pulling trailers are having difficulty negotiating the ramp, with some vehicles with trailers getting hung up on the ramp.

KYTC reports the Cairo gauge was at 18 feet at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27. It is expected to stay below that level for at least the next week, or until there is substantial rainfall upstream.

As a reminder, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily operating on a limited 5-day-a-week schedule.

The ferry is operating Thursday through Monday on the summer schedule, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.

The ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

