Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Reported home invasion turns into officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon

Terrell Burnam, 20, was arrested on charges of one count of home invasion and one count of...
Terrell Burnam, 20, was arrested on charges of one count of home invasion and one count of armed violence.(Mt. Vernon Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A reported home invasion turned into an officer-involved shooting in southern Illinois.

The suspect, identified as Terrell Burnam, 20, of Harvey, Ill., was released from the hospital on Sunday, June 26 and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a charge of one count of home invasion and one count of armed violence.

He remains in custody awaiting bond.

According to Illinois State Police, they are investigating at the request of the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

Troopers say the incident happened on June 25 around 11:54 p.m. near 42nd Street at Veterans Avenue.

They said preliminary investigation indicates that police officers responded to a call of a home invasion involving a gun on Wescott Avenue in Mt. Vernon. As officers arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and tried to pull the vehicle over.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled and crashed a short distance later near the intersection of 42nd Street and Veterans Memorial Drive.

According to ISP, the suspect, Burnam, got out of the vehicle with a gun and started to run from Mt. Vernon police.

They said one officer fired his gun, hitting Burnam.

Burnam was taken to a regional hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.

ISP said no officers were hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Monday, June 27 marked the first day for fireworks in the city as part of the Fourth of July...
Fireworks now on sale in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Man shot twice in early morning shooting Sunday
One person was injured in a weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
1 person injured in Cape Girardeau shooting