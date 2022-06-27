Reported home invasion turns into officer-involved shooting in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A reported home invasion turned into an officer-involved shooting in southern Illinois.

The suspect, identified as Terrell Burnam, 20, of Harvey, Ill., was released from the hospital on Sunday, June 26 and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on a charge of one count of home invasion and one count of armed violence.

He remains in custody awaiting bond.

According to Illinois State Police, they are investigating at the request of the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

Troopers say the incident happened on June 25 around 11:54 p.m. near 42nd Street at Veterans Avenue.

They said preliminary investigation indicates that police officers responded to a call of a home invasion involving a gun on Wescott Avenue in Mt. Vernon. As officers arrived on scene, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and tried to pull the vehicle over.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled and crashed a short distance later near the intersection of 42nd Street and Veterans Memorial Drive.

According to ISP, the suspect, Burnam, got out of the vehicle with a gun and started to run from Mt. Vernon police.

They said one officer fired his gun, hitting Burnam.

Burnam was taken to a regional hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries.

ISP said no officers were hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.