Parson signs KCPD funding increase bill, measure must be approved by voters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Gov. Parson has signed SB 678 into law, which increases the KCPD’s budget from 20% to 25% of KC’s general revenue per fiscal year.

“In Missouri, we defend our law enforcement officers who answer the call each and every day to protect and serve Missourians. We don’t defund them,” Gov. Parson said. “With crime on the rise in cities across the country, we are signing SB 678 to ensure that the KCPD is receiving the necessary resources to support public safety and combat violent crime. We take pride in Missouri’s cities, but we refuse to stand idly by and allow criminals to run free. With the help of law enforcement, the business community, and local partners, we are putting shared solutions to work to combat crime in our state.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is making several stops in Kansas City Monday.

They include the announcement of a new crime initiative, remarks at a Sheriff’s Convention and a bill signing related to Kansas City Police Department police funding.

Senate Bill 678 would bring the department funding minimum up from 20 percent to 25 percent.

However, this measure would have to be approved by voters in November.

His visit begins at the KC Community Release Center at 12:45 p.m.

