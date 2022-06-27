Paducah man charged following sex abuse investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah is facing charges following a sexual abuse investigation.

Robert Thomas, 32, was arrested on charges of kidnapping a minor and first-degree sexual abuse.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

According to Kentucky State Police, Thomas was arrested just after 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27.

They said the charges stem from an investigation that began in February 2022 when they were notified that he had been suspected of child abuse involving a juvenile.

Thomas is accused of hiding the juvenile from social workers and law enforcement, as well as sexually abusing the juvenile during that time.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.