New non-profit aims to make Tennessee the most adoption-friendly state

The Adoption Project
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Adoption Project is a Tennessee non-profit that advocates for public policy changes to make adoption and foster care easier for families.

The focus of the organization is to make Tennessee the most adoption-friendly state in the U.S.

“How do we make sure that every kid in this state, has a safe, loving and permanent family?” CEO and President of The Adoption Project, Jeremy Harrell, questioned in hopes of getting it answered.

Jeremy and his wife adopted their two daughters. It took about three years from the time the Harrells began their home study to when the adoptions were finalized.

“When you adopt within state lines, it’s pretty much completely governed by state law,” Harrell said.

He learned in the process it’s an emotional and logistical task for biological parents to put their kids up for adoption and for adoptive families to complete the process.

“The tremendous amount of grief that is in that placement for her [the biological mom.] She’s making a decision that she believes is in the best interest of that child, doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt her,” Harell said.

The Adoption Project has three goals:

  1. Make the process easier for private adoption.
  2. Find permanent families for kids in foster care.
  3. Determine appropriate support and counseling for all who need it.

As a policy and advocacy organization, The Adoption Project, will identify the barriers for placements for adoption and foster care and the barriers for permanence for these systems and address how to overcome those obstacles.

