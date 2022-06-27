Marvelous Monday!

Clouds continue to clear as a frontal system moves further away from the Heartland. Drier and comfortable air slides in from the north with morning temps in the 50s and 60s. Sunny skies through the day accompanied by below average temps in the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Clear skies tonight with another cool morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies and another round of cooler days continue through the beginning of this week. Slightly warmer temperatures creep back in during the end of the week as a ridge approaches from the west. This will place high temps back in the 90s by the weekend with southerly winds bringing back a very humid air mass.

This upcoming holiday weekend in July could be unsettled as a front looks to stall in our area bringing chances of rain and storms.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.