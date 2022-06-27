Man injured in early morning shooting Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left a man injured.

Officers were called approximately 1:20 a.m. to a report of shooting.

When the arrived, officers found a 26-year-old man with two gunshot wounds.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, the man had been shot twice in his extremities.

The condition of the victim is not known.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

