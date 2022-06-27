Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man injured in early morning shooting Sunday

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left...
Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left a man injured.(WCAX)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 26 that left a man injured.

Officers were called approximately 1:20 a.m. to a report of shooting.

When the arrived, officers found a 26-year-old man with two gunshot wounds.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, the man had been shot twice in his extremities.

The condition of the victim is not known.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Family members gather together in front of the Bethesda Baptist Church for a picture.
Heartland family celebrates 100th family reunion
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Brian Alworth says we’re not outlooked for severe weather, but a few stronger storms could...
First Alert: Cold front brings storms
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say

Latest News

Homeowners and renters recovering from the December 10 and December 11 tornadoes are urged keep...
Tornado victims urged to stay in touch with FEMA
The three different areas that will feature the commissioned artwork are the Feature Wall and...
Barkley Regional Airport looking for artists to work on new, incoming terminal
Barkley Regional Airport searching for artists
Barkley Regional Airport searching for artists
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/27
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/27